CoreCivic (CXW) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) has been revised to 16.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 15.81 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from the latest reported closing price of 14.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCivic. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXW is 0.13%, an increase of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 106,595K shares. The put/call ratio of CXW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 9,062K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 21.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,672K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,969K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.41% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,269K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,354K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,297K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 27.28% over the last quarter.

CoreCivic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

