CoreCivic Announces Agreement to Resume Operations at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas

CoreCivic will resume operations at the Dilley Facility, providing services for up to 2,400 individuals under a new ICE agreement.

Quiver AI Summary

CoreCivic, Inc. announced that it will resume operations at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, under an amended intergovernmental services agreement (IGSA) with ICE, caring for up to 2,400 individuals. The company has entered into a new lease agreement with Target Hospitality, coinciding with the ICE contract, which is set to last until March 2030. CoreCivic, which previously managed the facility until its closure in August 2024, will provide residential services, onsite medical care, and access to recreational activities and legal services. The facility aims to activate fully, with expected annual revenue around $180 million once operational, starting to positively impact earnings by mid-2025. CoreCivic's executives expressed appreciation for government partnership and confidence in ongoing demand for their services.

Potential Positives

CoreCivic has secured a significant intergovernmental services agreement with ICE to resume operations at the Dilley Facility, allowing the company to provide care for up to 2,400 individuals, which can enhance its revenue and operational capacity.

The amended agreement is projected to generate approximately $180 million annually once fully activated, positively impacting CoreCivic's financial outlook.

This partnership underlines CoreCivic's established relationship with the government and its role as a trusted provider of governmental solutions, suggesting sustained demand for its services going forward.

The planned activation activities are expected to bolster earnings starting in the second quarter of 2025, indicating a positive trajectory for the company's financial performance in the near term.

Potential Negatives

The resumption of operations at the Dilley Facility may lead to negative public perception and increased scrutiny regarding the company's role in immigration detention, particularly given previous criticisms of family detention practices.

CoreCivic’s reliance on government contracts, particularly with ICE, poses significant risks if government policies or public sentiment shift against private detention facilities or immigration enforcement.

The agreement to operate the Dilley Facility comes after a previous termination of funding, which raises concerns about the sustainability and reliability of such contracts in the future.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the South Texas Family Residential Center?

The center provides a safe environment for families in immigration custody, offering various services and recreational activities.

When did CoreCivic resume operations at the Dilley Facility?

CoreCivic resumed operations under the new agreement on March 5, 2025, after the facility was idled in August 2024.

How many individuals can the Dilley Facility accommodate?

The Dilley Facility can care for up to 2,400 individuals as part of its operations.

What is the expected annual revenue from the Dilley Facility?

Once fully activated, the Dilley Facility is expected to generate approximately $180 million in annual revenue.

What services will CoreCivic provide at the facility?

CoreCivic will offer residential services, medical care, recreational activities, counseling, and access to legal services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $871,760 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW)



("CoreCivic") announced today that it has agreed under an amended intergovernmental services agreement (IGSA) between the City of Dilley, Texas, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to resume operations and care for up to 2,400 individuals at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas (the Dilley Facility). Simultaneously, CoreCivic has entered into a new lease agreement with Target Hospitality Corporation (Target), the owner of the facility, over a period co-terminus with the ICE agreement.





The Dilley Facility was purpose-built for ICE in 2014 to provide an appropriate setting for a family population. CoreCivic managed the Dilley Facility from its construction in 2014 through August 2024, when funding for the contract with ICE was terminated and the facility was idled. CoreCivic will again be responsible for providing residential services in an open and safe environment that offers residents indoor and outdoor recreational activities, life skills, counseling, group interaction, and access to religious and legal services. In addition, CoreCivic will assume the additional responsibility of onsite medical care. Food services will be provided by Target.





The amended IGSA expires in March 2030 and may be further extended through bilateral modification. The agreement provides for a fixed monthly payment in accordance with a graduated schedule to correlate with the activation of each neighborhood within the facility. Total annual revenue once fully activated is expected to be approximately $180 million, inclusive of medical services. We began pre-activation activities earlier this year and expect this award to be accretive to earnings beginning in the second quarter of 2025.





Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With this award and the additional capacity provided to ICE through four contract modifications we announced last week, we are grateful for the trust our government partner has placed in us. We have an extensive supply of available beds, either owned directly or provided by third parties like Target, that provides our government partners the flexibility to satisfy their immediate and long-term needs in a cost-effective manner. We are entering a period when our government partners -- particularly our federal government partners -- are expected to have increased demand. We anticipate continued robust contracting activity throughout 2025 that will help meet their growing needs."





Patrick Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer stated, "We are offering our staff the opportunity to transfer to the Dilley Facility and expect many who accept transfer opportunities will be professionals who previously provided services at the facility prior to its closure last year, expediting the activation process. We are also pleased to again work with Target, which has been a fantastic partner since our relationship began in 2014."







About CoreCivic







CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at



www.corecivic.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include such words as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Such forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in CoreCivic's business and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by CoreCivic with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include the risk factors described in CoreCivic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025. Except as required by applicable law, CoreCivic undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

















Contact:









Investors: Michael Grant - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-6957





Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.