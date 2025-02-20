CORECARD Earnings Results: $CCRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORECARD ($CCRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $14,820,000, beating estimates of $13,668,000 by $1,152,000.
CORECARD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of CORECARD stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 60,927 shares (+160.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,383,042
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 47,523 shares (+349.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,078,772
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 45,895 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,041,816
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 42,678 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $968,790
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 28,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $643,658
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 26,084 shares (+100.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $592,106
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 21,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $316,289
