CoreCard Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 28% Revenue Growth

CoreCard Corporation reported Q1 2025 revenue of $16.7 million, a 28% increase from 2024, with net income rising to $1.9 million.

CoreCard Corporation reported a strong performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, with total revenues reaching $16.7 million, up 28% from $13.1 million in the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by increased professional services rates from its largest customer, alongside gains from other clients. The company’s income from operations rose to $2.8 million, compared to $0.5 million a year prior, while net income was $1.9 million, up from $0.4 million. Earnings per diluted share also saw a significant increase, rising to $0.24 from $0.05. CoreCard credited its ongoing investments in platform innovation and customer acquisition for these positive outcomes. The company plans to discuss its financial results further in an investor conference call scheduled on May 8, 2025.

CoreCard reported a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 28%, reaching $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, which exceeded expectations.

Net income for the first quarter was $1.9 million, a substantial increase from $0.4 million in the same period of 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

Earnings per diluted share rose to $0.24, compared to $0.05 in the prior year, reflecting improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.0 million, up from $1.7 million a year ago, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency and profitability in the company's performance.

CoreCard reported an investment loss of $435,000 compared to a lower investment loss of $204,000 in the same quarter the previous year, indicating potential issues with investment performance.

The company reported a significant increase in expenses, particularly in development costs, which rose from $1.5 million to $2.6 million year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management.

Despite overall revenue growth, the absence of license revenue suggests a lack of diversity in revenue streams, which may pose risks if the company faces challenges with its primary customers.

What were CoreCard's Q1 2025 revenues?

CoreCard reported revenues of $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 28% increase year-over-year.

How did CoreCard's net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income for Q1 2025 was $1.9 million, compared to $0.4 million in Q1 2024.

What are CoreCard's earnings per diluted share for Q1 2025?

Earnings per diluted share for Q1 2025 were $0.24, up from $0.05 in the same quarter last year.

What financial metrics does CoreCard use for performance evaluation?

CoreCard uses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share for performance evaluation.

When is CoreCard's investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time.

NORCROSS, Ga., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) (“CoreCard” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





"Overall revenue of $16.7 million in the first quarter exceeded our expectations, reflecting year-over-year total revenue growth of 28%, primarily driven by higher professional services rates from our largest customer and continued growth from our other customers,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard. "We continue to see encouraging results from the ongoing investment in our platform and processing capabilities, and we continue to onboard new customers that value the features and functionality offered by the CoreCard platform.”







Financial Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025









Total revenues



in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $16.7 million compared to $13.1 million in the comparable period in 2024.





In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)









2025

















2024















License





$





--













$





--













Professional services









8,702

















5,826













Processing and maintenance









6,343

















6,152













Third party









1,643

















1,098













Total





$





16,688













$





13,076



























Income from operations



was $2.8 million for the first quarter compared to income from operations of $0.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter.







Net income



was $1.9 million for the first quarter compared to net income of $0.4 million in the comparable prior year quarter.







Earnings per diluted share



was $0.24 for the first quarter compared to $0.05 in the comparable prior year quarter.







Adjusted earnings per diluted share



was $0.28 for the first quarter compared to $0.07 in the comparable prior year quarter.







Adjusted EBITDA



was $4.0 million for the first quarter compared to $1.7 million in the comparable prior year quarter.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".







Investor Conference Call







The company is holding an investor conference call today, May 8, 2025, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at



https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecardq12025/en



or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to



questions@corecard.com



prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at



investors.corecard.com



as soon as available after the call.





The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at



investors.corecard.com



or on the SEC website,





www.sec.gov





.







About CoreCard







CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.







Forward-Looking Statements









The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events





.





















CoreCard Corporation









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenue

















Services





$





16,688













$





13,076













Products









--

















--













Total net revenue









16,688

















13,076













Cost of revenue

















Services









9,380

















9,500













Products









--

















--













Total cost of revenue









9,380

















9,500













Expenses

















Marketing









136

















114













General and administrative









1,794

















1,427













Development









2,571

















1,508













Income from operations









2,807

















527













Investment loss









(435





)













(204





)









Other income, net









137

















256













Income before income taxes









2,509

















579













Income taxes









603

















149













Net income





$





1,906













$





430













Earnings per share:

















Basic





$





0.24













$





0.05













Diluted





$





0.24













$





0.05













Basic weighted average common shares outstanding









7,786,679

















8,236,135













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









8,086,423

















8,247,788



































CoreCard Corporation









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





















As of









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS







(unaudited)









(audited)









Current assets:





























Cash





$





22,068













$





19,481













Marketable securities









5,575

















5,410













Accounts receivable, net









8,527

















10,235













Other current assets









5,145

















5,048













Total current assets









41,315

















40,174













Investments









3,344

















3,776













Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation









13,605

















12,282













Other long-term assets









6,130

















6,106













Total assets





$





64,394













$





62,338















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable





$





1,514













$





823













Deferred revenue, current portion









1,927

















2,033













Accrued payroll









2,341

















2,856













Accrued expenses









821

















723













Other current liabilities









1,731

















2,017













Total current liabilities









8,334

















8,452













Noncurrent liabilities:

















Deferred revenue, net of current portion









82

















118













Long-term lease obligation









1,599

















1,816













Other long-term liabilities









321

















255













Total noncurrent liabilities









2,002

















2,189













Stockholders’ equity:

















Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;

















Issued shares – 9,026,940 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

















Outstanding shares – 7,786,679 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









92

















91













Additional paid-in capital









18,400

















17,928













Treasury stock, 1,240,261 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, at cost









(27,997





)













(27,997





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(111





)













(93





)









Accumulated income









63,674

















61,768













Total stockholders’ equity









54,058

















51,697













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





64,394













$





62,338





















For further information, call





Matt White, 770-564-5504 or





email to



matt@corecard.com









Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures









Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures







In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.





We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.





Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard’s financial results with those of other companies.





The following table shows CoreCard’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)













2025

















2024













GAAP net income









$









1,906

















$









430















Share-based compensation









473

















160













Income tax benefit









(118





)













(40





)











Adjusted net income









$









2,261

















$









550

















Adjusted EPS









$









0.28

















$









0.07

















Weighted-average shares













8,086





















8,248

































Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)













2025

















2024













GAAP net income









$









1,906

















$









430















Depreciation and amortization









745

















1,025













Share-based compensation









473

















160













Investment loss









435

















204













Other income, net









(137





)













(256





)









Income tax expense









603

















149















Adjusted EBITDA









$









4,025

















$









1,712

















Total Revenue









$









16,688

















$









13,076

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin













24.1









%

















13.1









%









