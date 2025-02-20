CoreCard Corporation Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Exceeding Revenue Expectations

CoreCard Corporation reports increased Q4 2024 revenue and net income, reaffirming 2025 growth expectations.

Quiver AI Summary

CoreCard Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting a fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8 million, a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023. For the full year, total revenue reached $57.4 million, up 2% from 2023. The company experienced a year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 11% in the fourth quarter and 7% for the full year. CEO Leland Strange emphasized continued investments in their platform, positioning CoreCard to meet increasing demand for advanced card management solutions. The company projects first-quarter 2025 revenue of $14.4 to $15.0 million and maintains its fiscal year guidance of $60 to $64 million in total revenue with expected growth of 30-40% excluding its largest customer.

Potential Positives

Overall revenue of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing expectations.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter grew to $2.1 million from $0.4 million year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $1.9 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year, reflecting strong profitability growth.

CoreCard expects significant revenue growth of 30-40% for fiscal year 2025, excluding their largest customer, signaling optimistic future performance.

Potential Negatives

Net income growth of 60% for the fourth quarter may overshadow only a 2% increase in full-year total revenue, indicating potential stagnation in overall business growth.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, raising questions about the company's operational efficiency and profitability sustainability.

The significant reliance on unexpected license revenue in the fourth quarter highlights potential volatility in revenue streams, which may not be sustainable going forward.

FAQ

What were CoreCard's financial results for Q4 2024?

CoreCard reported total revenue of $14.8 million in Q4 2024, a 22% increase year-over-year.

How does CoreCard's revenue growth compare year-over-year?

For full year 2024, CoreCard's revenue grew by 2% compared to 2023, totaling $57.4 million.

What is the earnings forecast for CoreCard in Q1 2025?

CoreCard expects revenue between $14.4 million and $15.0 million, with earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.19.

What growth does CoreCard anticipate for 2025?

CoreCard anticipates a revenue growth of 30-40% for 2025, excluding its largest customer.

How can investors access CoreCard's financial information?

Investors can review results via the company's Form 10-K on their website or the SEC's website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CCRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $CCRD stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) (“CoreCard” or “the Company”), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Overall revenue of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter was above our expectations due to unexpected license revenue in the quarter and in-line with our expectations excluding the license revenue. Services revenue during the quarter was in-line with our expectations, reflecting continued year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 11%. Additionally, our full year processing and maintenance revenue grew by 7% compared to full year 2023,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. "We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. CoreCard is a best-in-class platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers."





“For the first quarter of 2025, we expect total revenue between $14.4 and $15.0 million and earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.19. For fiscal year 2025, we reaffirm the guidance set forth last quarter and continue to expect total revenue between $60 million and $64 million and earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.94. We expect full-year 2025 revenue growth, excluding our largest customer, to be 30-40%,” said Matt White, CFO of CoreCard Corporation.







Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024









Total revenue



in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $14.8 million which represents an increase of 22% compared to the comparable period in 2023. Revenue of $57.4 million for full year 2024 was up 2% from full year 2023.





In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:























Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,













(in thousands)













2024

















2023





















2024

















2023



















License









$





1,420









$





--













$





2,840









$





1,794













Professional services













6,210













6,111

















26,015













28,237













Processing and maintenance













6,122













5,506

















24,034













22,439













Third party













1,071













540

















4,510













3,534













Total









$





14,823









$





12,157













$





57,399









$





56,004



























Income from operations



was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income from operations of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2023. Full year 2024 income from operations was $6.5 million compared to $5.3 million in the comparable prior year.







Net income



was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $0.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2024 net income was $5.4 million compared to $3.4 million in the comparable prior year.







Earnings per diluted share



was $0.24 for the fourth quarter compared to $0.06 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share was $0.67 compared to $0.40 in the comparable prior year.







Adjusted earnings per diluted share



was $0.28 for the fourth quarter compared to $0.06 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.79 compared to $0.53 in the comparable prior year.







Adjusted EBITDA



was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.6 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million compared to $11.7 million in the comparable prior year.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".







Investor Conference Call







The company is holding an investor conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at





https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard022025/en





or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to



questions@corecard.com



prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at



investors.corecard.com



as soon as available after the call.





The company will file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in early March. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-K on the company’s website at



investors.corecard.com



or on the SEC website,





www.sec.gov





.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section below titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".







About CoreCard Corporation







CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.







Forward-Looking Statements









The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events





.





















CoreCard Corporation









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023















Revenue





























































Services





$





13,403









$





12,157













$





54,559









$





54,210













Products









1,420













--

















2,840













1,794













Total net revenue









14,823













12,157

















57,399













56,004













Cost of revenue

























Services









8,182













8,191

















35,770













36,571













Products









--













--

















--













--













Total cost of revenue









8,182













8,191

















35,770













36,571













Expenses





























































Marketing









98













73

















407













310













General and administrative









1,513













1,114

















5,769













5,334













Development









2,953













2,384

















8,914













8,478













Income from operations









2,077













395

















6,539













5,311













Investment loss









(12





)









(38





)













(427





)









(1,579





)









Other income









147













272

















792













765













Income before income taxes









2,212













629

















6,904













4,497













Income taxes









286













143

















1,456













1,102













Net income





$





1,926









$





486













$





5,448









$





3,395













Earnings per share:





























































Basic





$





0.25









$





0.06













$





0.68









$





0.40













Diluted





$





0.24









$





0.06













$





0.67









$





0.40













Basic weighted average common shares outstanding









7,830,266













8,374,606

















8,027,077













8,457,714













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









8,035,936













8,388,927

















8,146,394













8,474,123































CoreCard Corporation









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





















As of December 31,













2024

















2023

















ASSETS



















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





19,481









$





26,918













Marketable securities









5,410













5,230













Accounts receivable, net









10,235













7,536













Other current assets









5,048













4,805













Total current assets









40,174













44,489













Investments









3,776













4,062













Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation









12,282













11,319













Other long-term assets









6,106













3,956













Total assets





$





62,338









$





63,826























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





$





823









$





1,557













Deferred revenue, current portion









2,033













2,310













Accrued payroll









2,856













2,172













Accrued expenses









723













971













Other current liabilities









2,017













2,530













Total current liabilities









8,452













9,540













Deferred revenue, net of current portion









118













265













Other long-term liabilities









255













196













Long-term lease obligation









1,816













1,121













Total noncurrent liabilities









2,189













1,582













Stockholders’ equity:

























Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;

























Issued shares – 9,026,940 and 9,016,140 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively;

























Outstanding shares – 7,786,679 and 8,295,408 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









91













90













Additional paid-in capital









17,928













16,621













Treasury stock, 1,240,261 and 720,732 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, at cost









(27,997





)









(20,359





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(93





)









32













Accumulated income









61,768













56,320













Total stockholders’ equity









51,697













52,704













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





62,338









$





63,826





















For further information, call





Matt White, 770-564-5504 or





email to



matt@corecard.com









Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures









Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures







In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.





We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and non-operating investment gains or losses. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.





Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard’s financial results with those of other companies.





The following table shows CoreCard’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:























Three Months Ended





















Twelve Months Ended

































December 31,





















December 31,





















(in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024

























2023





















GAAP net income













$









1,926

















$









486





















$









5,448

















$









3,395















Investment loss













--





















--

















--





















1,000













Share-based compensation













449

















--

















1,308

















150













Income tax benefit













(112





)













--

















(327





)













(38





)











Adjusted net income













$









2,263

















$









486





















$









6,429

















$









4,507

















Adjusted Diluted EPS













$









0.28

















$









0.06





















$









0.79

























0.53

















Weighted-average shares





















8,036

























8,389





























8,146

























8,474

























Three Months Ended





















Twelve Months Ended





























December 31,





















December 31,





















(in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















GAAP net income













$









1,926

















$









486





















$









5,448

















$









3,395















Depreciation and amortization













790

















1,245

















3,566

















6,256













Share-based compensation













449

















--

















1,308

















150













Investment loss













12

















38

















427

















1,579













Other income, net













(147





)













(272





)













(792





)













(765





)









Income tax expense













286

















143

















1,456

















1,102















Adjusted EBITDA













$









3,316

















$









1,640





















$









11,413

















$









11,717

















Total Revenue













$









14,823

















$









12,157





















$









57,399

















$









56,004

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin





















22.4









%





















13.5









%

























19.9









%





















20.9









%









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.