CoreCard Corporation Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Exceeding Revenue Expectations

February 20, 2025 — 07:43 am EST

CoreCard Corporation reports increased Q4 2024 revenue and net income, reaffirming 2025 growth expectations.

Quiver AI Summary

CoreCard Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting a fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8 million, a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023. For the full year, total revenue reached $57.4 million, up 2% from 2023. The company experienced a year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 11% in the fourth quarter and 7% for the full year. CEO Leland Strange emphasized continued investments in their platform, positioning CoreCard to meet increasing demand for advanced card management solutions. The company projects first-quarter 2025 revenue of $14.4 to $15.0 million and maintains its fiscal year guidance of $60 to $64 million in total revenue with expected growth of 30-40% excluding its largest customer.

Potential Positives

  • Overall revenue of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing expectations.
  • Income from operations for the fourth quarter grew to $2.1 million from $0.4 million year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $1.9 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year, reflecting strong profitability growth.
  • CoreCard expects significant revenue growth of 30-40% for fiscal year 2025, excluding their largest customer, signaling optimistic future performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income growth of 60% for the fourth quarter may overshadow only a 2% increase in full-year total revenue, indicating potential stagnation in overall business growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, raising questions about the company's operational efficiency and profitability sustainability.
  • The significant reliance on unexpected license revenue in the fourth quarter highlights potential volatility in revenue streams, which may not be sustainable going forward.

FAQ

What were CoreCard's financial results for Q4 2024?

CoreCard reported total revenue of $14.8 million in Q4 2024, a 22% increase year-over-year.


How does CoreCard's revenue growth compare year-over-year?

For full year 2024, CoreCard's revenue grew by 2% compared to 2023, totaling $57.4 million.


What is the earnings forecast for CoreCard in Q1 2025?

CoreCard expects revenue between $14.4 million and $15.0 million, with earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.19.


What growth does CoreCard anticipate for 2025?

CoreCard anticipates a revenue growth of 30-40% for 2025, excluding its largest customer.


How can investors access CoreCard's financial information?

Investors can review results via the company's Form 10-K on their website or the SEC's website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CCRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $CCRD stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) (“CoreCard” or “the Company”), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“Overall revenue of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter was above our expectations due to unexpected license revenue in the quarter and in-line with our expectations excluding the license revenue. Services revenue during the quarter was in-line with our expectations, reflecting continued year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 11%. Additionally, our full year processing and maintenance revenue grew by 7% compared to full year 2023,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. "We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. CoreCard is a best-in-class platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers."



“For the first quarter of 2025, we expect total revenue between $14.4 and $15.0 million and earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.19. For fiscal year 2025, we reaffirm the guidance set forth last quarter and continue to expect total revenue between $60 million and $64 million and earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.94. We expect full-year 2025 revenue growth, excluding our largest customer, to be 30-40%,” said Matt White, CFO of CoreCard Corporation.




Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024




Total revenue

in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $14.8 million which represents an increase of 22% compared to the comparable period in 2023. Revenue of $57.4 million for full year 2024 was up 2% from full year 2023.



In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:




Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended






December 31,




December 31,


(in thousands)


2024

2023


2024

2023

License

$
1,420

$
--


$
2,840

$
1,794

Professional services


6,210


6,111



26,015


28,237

Processing and maintenance


6,122


5,506



24,034


22,439

Third party


1,071


540



4,510


3,534

Total

$
14,823

$
12,157


$
57,399

$
56,004









Income from operations

was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income from operations of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2023. Full year 2024 income from operations was $6.5 million compared to $5.3 million in the comparable prior year.




Net income

was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $0.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2024 net income was $5.4 million compared to $3.4 million in the comparable prior year.




Earnings per diluted share

was $0.24 for the fourth quarter compared to $0.06 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share was $0.67 compared to $0.40 in the comparable prior year.




Adjusted earnings per diluted share

was $0.28 for the fourth quarter compared to $0.06 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.79 compared to $0.53 in the comparable prior year.




Adjusted EBITDA

was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.6 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million compared to $11.7 million in the comparable prior year.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".




Investor Conference Call



The company is holding an investor conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at


https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard022025/en


or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to

questions@corecard.com

prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at

investors.corecard.com

as soon as available after the call.



The company will file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in early March. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-K on the company’s website at

investors.corecard.com

or on the SEC website,


www.sec.gov


.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section below titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".




About CoreCard Corporation



CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.




Forward-Looking Statements




The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events


.












































































































































































































































































































































































































CoreCard Corporation




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended




December 31,




Twelve Months Ended




December 31,




2024



2023




2024



2023

Revenue













Services
$
13,403

$
12,157


$
54,559

$
54,210

Products

1,420


--



2,840


1,794

Total net revenue

14,823


12,157



57,399


56,004

Cost of revenue




Services

8,182


8,191



35,770


36,571

Products

--


--



--


--

Total cost of revenue

8,182


8,191



35,770


36,571

Expenses













Marketing

98


73



407


310

General and administrative

1,513


1,114



5,769


5,334

Development

2,953


2,384



8,914


8,478

Income from operations

2,077


395



6,539


5,311

Investment loss

(12
)

(38
)


(427
)

(1,579
)

Other income

147


272



792


765

Income before income taxes

2,212


629



6,904


4,497

Income taxes

286


143



1,456


1,102

Net income
$
1,926

$
486


$
5,448

$
3,395

Earnings per share:













Basic
$
0.25

$
0.06


$
0.68

$
0.40

Diluted
$
0.24

$
0.06


$
0.67

$
0.40

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

7,830,266


8,374,606



8,027,077


8,457,714

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

8,035,936


8,388,927



8,146,394


8,474,123
















































































































































































































































































































CoreCard Corporation




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of December 31,


2024



2023


ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,481

$
26,918

Marketable securities

5,410


5,230

Accounts receivable, net

10,235


7,536

Other current assets

5,048


4,805

Total current assets

40,174


44,489

Investments

3,776


4,062

Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation

12,282


11,319

Other long-term assets

6,106


3,956

Total assets
$
62,338

$
63,826






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable
$
823

$
1,557

Deferred revenue, current portion

2,033


2,310

Accrued payroll

2,856


2,172

Accrued expenses

723


971

Other current liabilities

2,017


2,530

Total current liabilities

8,452


9,540

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

118


265

Other long-term liabilities

255


196

Long-term lease obligation

1,816


1,121

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,189


1,582

Stockholders’ equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;




Issued shares – 9,026,940 and 9,016,140 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively;




Outstanding shares – 7,786,679 and 8,295,408 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

91


90

Additional paid-in capital

17,928


16,621

Treasury stock, 1,240,261 and 720,732 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, at cost

(27,997
)

(20,359
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(93
)

32

Accumulated income

61,768


56,320

Total stockholders’ equity

51,697


52,704

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
62,338

$
63,826






For further information, call


Matt White, 770-564-5504 or


email to

matt@corecard.com




Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures




Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures



In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.



We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and non-operating investment gains or losses. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.



Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard’s financial results with those of other companies.



The following table shows CoreCard’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024


2023


2024



2023


GAAP net income


$

1,926



$

486





$

5,448



$

3,395

Investment loss


--



--



--



1,000

Share-based compensation


449



--



1,308



150

Income tax benefit


(112
)


--



(327
)


(38
)


Adjusted net income


$

2,263



$

486





$

6,429



$

4,507


Adjusted Diluted EPS


$

0.28



$

0.06





$

0.79






0.53


Weighted-average shares





8,036






8,389








8,146






8,474




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024


2023


2024


2023


GAAP net income


$

1,926



$

486





$

5,448



$

3,395

Depreciation and amortization


790



1,245



3,566



6,256

Share-based compensation


449



--



1,308



150

Investment loss


12



38



427



1,579

Other income, net


(147
)


(272
)


(792
)


(765
)

Income tax expense


286



143



1,456



1,102


Adjusted EBITDA


$

3,316



$

1,640





$

11,413



$

11,717


Total Revenue


$

14,823



$

12,157





$

57,399



$

56,004


Adjusted EBITDA Margin





22.4

%





13.5

%







19.9

%





20.9

%





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets

Stocks mentioned

CCRD

