CoreCard Corporation Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Exceeding Revenue Expectations

CoreCard Corporation reports increased Q4 2024 revenue and net income, reaffirming 2025 growth expectations.
Quiver AI Summary
CoreCard Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting a fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8 million, a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023. For the full year, total revenue reached $57.4 million, up 2% from 2023. The company experienced a year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 11% in the fourth quarter and 7% for the full year. CEO Leland Strange emphasized continued investments in their platform, positioning CoreCard to meet increasing demand for advanced card management solutions. The company projects first-quarter 2025 revenue of $14.4 to $15.0 million and maintains its fiscal year guidance of $60 to $64 million in total revenue with expected growth of 30-40% excluding its largest customer.
Potential Positives
- Overall revenue of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing expectations.
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter grew to $2.1 million from $0.4 million year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
- Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $1.9 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year, reflecting strong profitability growth.
- CoreCard expects significant revenue growth of 30-40% for fiscal year 2025, excluding their largest customer, signaling optimistic future performance.
Potential Negatives
- Net income growth of 60% for the fourth quarter may overshadow only a 2% increase in full-year total revenue, indicating potential stagnation in overall business growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, raising questions about the company's operational efficiency and profitability sustainability.
- The significant reliance on unexpected license revenue in the fourth quarter highlights potential volatility in revenue streams, which may not be sustainable going forward.
FAQ
What were CoreCard's financial results for Q4 2024?
CoreCard reported total revenue of $14.8 million in Q4 2024, a 22% increase year-over-year.
How does CoreCard's revenue growth compare year-over-year?
For full year 2024, CoreCard's revenue grew by 2% compared to 2023, totaling $57.4 million.
What is the earnings forecast for CoreCard in Q1 2025?
CoreCard expects revenue between $14.4 million and $15.0 million, with earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.19.
What growth does CoreCard anticipate for 2025?
CoreCard anticipates a revenue growth of 30-40% for 2025, excluding its largest customer.
How can investors access CoreCard's financial information?
Investors can review results via the company's Form 10-K on their website or the SEC's website.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CCRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $CCRD stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 60,927 shares (+160.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,383,042
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 47,523 shares (+349.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,078,772
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 45,895 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,041,816
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 42,678 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $968,790
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 28,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $643,658
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 26,084 shares (+100.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $592,106
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 21,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $316,289
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) (“CoreCard” or “the Company”), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“Overall revenue of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter was above our expectations due to unexpected license revenue in the quarter and in-line with our expectations excluding the license revenue. Services revenue during the quarter was in-line with our expectations, reflecting continued year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 11%. Additionally, our full year processing and maintenance revenue grew by 7% compared to full year 2023,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. "We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. CoreCard is a best-in-class platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers."
“For the first quarter of 2025, we expect total revenue between $14.4 and $15.0 million and earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.19. For fiscal year 2025, we reaffirm the guidance set forth last quarter and continue to expect total revenue between $60 million and $64 million and earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.94. We expect full-year 2025 revenue growth, excluding our largest customer, to be 30-40%,” said Matt White, CFO of CoreCard Corporation.
Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024
Total revenue
in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $14.8 million which represents an increase of 22% compared to the comparable period in 2023. Revenue of $57.4 million for full year 2024 was up 2% from full year 2023.
In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
License
$
1,420
$
--
$
2,840
$
1,794
Professional services
6,210
6,111
26,015
28,237
Processing and maintenance
6,122
5,506
24,034
22,439
Third party
1,071
540
4,510
3,534
Total
$
14,823
$
12,157
$
57,399
$
56,004
Income from operations
was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income from operations of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2023. Full year 2024 income from operations was $6.5 million compared to $5.3 million in the comparable prior year.
Net income
was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $0.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2024 net income was $5.4 million compared to $3.4 million in the comparable prior year.
Earnings per diluted share
was $0.24 for the fourth quarter compared to $0.06 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share was $0.67 compared to $0.40 in the comparable prior year.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
was $0.28 for the fourth quarter compared to $0.06 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.79 compared to $0.53 in the comparable prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA
was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.6 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million compared to $11.7 million in the comparable prior year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Investor Conference Call
The company is holding an investor conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard022025/en
or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to
questions@corecard.com
prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at
investors.corecard.com
as soon as available after the call.
The company will file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in early March. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-K on the company’s website at
investors.corecard.com
or on the SEC website,
www.sec.gov
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section below titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
About CoreCard Corporation
CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events
.
CoreCard Corporation
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Services
$
13,403
$
12,157
$
54,559
$
54,210
Products
1,420
--
2,840
1,794
Total net revenue
14,823
12,157
57,399
56,004
Cost of revenue
Services
8,182
8,191
35,770
36,571
Products
--
--
--
--
Total cost of revenue
8,182
8,191
35,770
36,571
Expenses
Marketing
98
73
407
310
General and administrative
1,513
1,114
5,769
5,334
Development
2,953
2,384
8,914
8,478
Income from operations
2,077
395
6,539
5,311
Investment loss
(12
)
(38
)
(427
)
(1,579
)
Other income
147
272
792
765
Income before income taxes
2,212
629
6,904
4,497
Income taxes
286
143
1,456
1,102
Net income
$
1,926
$
486
$
5,448
$
3,395
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.25
$
0.06
$
0.68
$
0.40
Diluted
$
0.24
$
0.06
$
0.67
$
0.40
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
7,830,266
8,374,606
8,027,077
8,457,714
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
8,035,936
8,388,927
8,146,394
8,474,123
CoreCard Corporation
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,481
$
26,918
Marketable securities
5,410
5,230
Accounts receivable, net
10,235
7,536
Other current assets
5,048
4,805
Total current assets
40,174
44,489
Investments
3,776
4,062
Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation
12,282
11,319
Other long-term assets
6,106
3,956
Total assets
$
62,338
$
63,826
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
823
$
1,557
Deferred revenue, current portion
2,033
2,310
Accrued payroll
2,856
2,172
Accrued expenses
723
971
Other current liabilities
2,017
2,530
Total current liabilities
8,452
9,540
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
118
265
Other long-term liabilities
255
196
Long-term lease obligation
1,816
1,121
Total noncurrent liabilities
2,189
1,582
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;
Issued shares – 9,026,940 and 9,016,140 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively;
Outstanding shares – 7,786,679 and 8,295,408 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
91
90
Additional paid-in capital
17,928
16,621
Treasury stock, 1,240,261 and 720,732 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, at cost
(27,997
)
(20,359
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(93
)
32
Accumulated income
61,768
56,320
Total stockholders’ equity
51,697
52,704
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
62,338
$
63,826
For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to
matt@corecard.com
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.
We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and non-operating investment gains or losses. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard’s financial results with those of other companies.
The following table shows CoreCard’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP net income
$
1,926
$
486
$
5,448
$
3,395
Investment loss
--
--
--
1,000
Share-based compensation
449
--
1,308
150
Income tax benefit
(112
)
--
(327
)
(38
)
Adjusted net income
$
2,263
$
486
$
6,429
$
4,507
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.28
$
0.06
$
0.79
0.53
Weighted-average shares
8,036
8,389
8,146
8,474
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP net income
$
1,926
$
486
$
5,448
$
3,395
Depreciation and amortization
790
1,245
3,566
6,256
Share-based compensation
449
--
1,308
150
Investment loss
12
38
427
1,579
Other income, net
(147
)
(272
)
(792
)
(765
)
Income tax expense
286
143
1,456
1,102
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,316
$
1,640
$
11,413
$
11,717
Total Revenue
$
14,823
$
12,157
$
57,399
$
56,004
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
22.4
%
13.5
%
19.9
%
20.9
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.