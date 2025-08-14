CoreCard Corporation Q2 Income Climbs

Markets
(RTTNews) - CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.984 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $0.896 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CoreCard Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.488 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.5% to $17.594 million from $13.797 million last year.

CoreCard Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.984 Mln. vs. $0.896 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $17.594 Mln vs. $13.797 Mln last year.

CCRD was up by 4.79% at $29.62 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

