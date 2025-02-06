CoreCard Corporation to Host Investor Conference Call on February 20, 2025, Following Q4 Earnings Release

CoreCard Corporation plans an investor conference call on February 20, 2025, following its earnings release.

CoreCard Corporation, a leader in credit technology solutions, has announced an investor conference call scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial results will be released before the market opens on the same day. Interested investors can join the call via webcast or by phone, and are encouraged to submit questions via email in advance. CoreCard, which specializes in card issuing technologies for a digital transaction environment, emphasizes its commitment to innovation and customer support in the payments sector. A transcript of the call will be available on their website after the event. The release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements regarding the company's performance and potential risks.

CoreCard Corporation is holding an investor conference call on February 20, 2025, to discuss its earnings release, indicating transparent communication with investors.

The company plans to provide financial results before the market opens, which is a positive signal for investor preparedness and market awareness.

CoreCard is showcasing its commitment to technological innovation in the payments industry, which can attract potential clients and investors interested in growth and modernization.

The provision of a question-and-answer session demonstrates CoreCard's openness to engage directly with investors, fostering trust and relationship building.

The press release does not provide any specific financial guidance or key performance indicators, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and analysts regarding the company's future performance.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements leaves room for investor skepticism about the company's actual results, as they acknowledge the presence of unspecified risks that could materially impact performance.

Limited information about the company's performance or developments since the last earnings report may result in reduced investor confidence ahead of theearnings call

When is CoreCard's investor conference call scheduled?

CoreCard's investor conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call via webcast at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard022025/en or by dialing 1-877-407-0890.

Where can I find CoreCard's financial results?

The financial results will be available in a press release before the market opens on February 20, 2025.

Will there be a Q&A session during the call?

Yes, there will be a question-and-answer session where participants can submit questions via email prior to the call.

How can I access the call transcript?

A transcript of the call will be posted on CoreCard's investor relations website at investors.corecard.com after the call.

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, intends to hold an investor conference call on February 20, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time in conjunction with the company’s earnings release for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company plans to issue a press release with the financial results for the period before the market opens on February 20, 2025.





Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at



https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard022025/en



or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to



questions@corecard.com



prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at



investors.corecard.com



as soon as available after the call.







About CoreCard Corporation







CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.







Forward-Looking Statements









The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events





