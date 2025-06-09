CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of CoreCard Corporation (CCRD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $28.18 in the previous session. CoreCard Corporation has gained 23.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.2% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 8.2% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 8, 2025, CoreCard reported EPS of $0.28 versus consensus estimate of $0.16 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 14.3%.

For the current fiscal year, CoreCard is expected to post earnings of $1.10 per share on $66.04 million in revenues. This represents a 39.24% change in EPS on a 15.05% change in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

CoreCard may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

CoreCard has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 20.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.5X versus its peer group's average of 10.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, CoreCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if CoreCard fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though CoreCard shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CCRD Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CCRD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). GEN has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Gen Digital Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 1.72%, and for the current fiscal year, GEN is expected to post earnings of $2.43 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. have gained 1.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.05X and a P/CF of 10.81X.

The Technology Services industry is in the top 20% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CCRD and GEN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.