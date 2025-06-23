Is CoreCard (CCRD) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CoreCard Corporation is one of 271 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CoreCard Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRD's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CCRD has moved about 26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -0.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CoreCard Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB). The stock is up 7.5% year-to-date.

For Global Blue Group Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CoreCard Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 130 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so CCRD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Global Blue Group Holding AG falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.1%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on CoreCard Corporation and Global Blue Group Holding AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

