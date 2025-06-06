Is CoreCard (CCRD) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CoreCard Corporation is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 271 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CoreCard Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRD's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CCRD has moved about 17.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that CoreCard Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB). The stock is up 7.1% year-to-date.

For Global Blue Group Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CoreCard Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 130 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so CCRD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Global Blue Group Holding AG belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +7.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track CoreCard Corporation and Global Blue Group Holding AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

