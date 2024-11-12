Is CoreCard (CCRD) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CoreCard Corporation is one of 308 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CoreCard Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRD's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CCRD has returned about 28.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CoreCard Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.4%.

For OppFi Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CoreCard Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 165 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 53.8% so far this year, so CCRD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

OppFi Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #136. The industry has moved +23.7% so far this year.

CoreCard Corporation and OppFi Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

