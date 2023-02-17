Corebridge swings to quarterly loss on tepid derivatives, forex headwinds

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG.N reported a quarterly loss on Friday, driven by downbeat derivatives and foreign exchange headwinds.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported a net loss of $566 million, or $0.87 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, versus a profit of $3.12 billion, or $5.24 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

