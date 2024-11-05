Corebridge price target raised to $36 from $34 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Corebridge (CRBG) to $36 from $34 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s operating earnings comes in ahead of estimates on strong performance from Life Insurance and solid results in all other segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

