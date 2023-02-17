Corebridge posts smaller-than-feared profit drop on strong investment income

Adds details, estimates and background

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG.N reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its quarterly profit on Friday, supported by higher investment income from its base portfolio that more than offset the decline in private-equity returns.

Despite coming ahead of expectations, the company's total investment income fell 13% to $2.6 billion, a far cry from the previous year when the U.S. Federal Reserve was yet to start its rate-hike cycle.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

