Corebridge Financial vs. F&G Annuities & Life: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Corebridge Financial manages a massive asset base of more than $385 billion across various retirement solutions.

F&G Annuities & Life maintains a leaner debt profile while generating consistent positive net income and cash flow.

Which of these financial providers is the better addition to your portfolio for the coming year?

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Investors looking for income and stability often eye the insurance world. Choosing between Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) requires weighing different asset scales against valuation multiples in 2026.

Corebridge is a massive retirement solution provider that recently spun off from a global giant, while F&G focuses on high-growth annuity and life insurance products. Both companies benefit from an aging population seeking guaranteed income. This comparison explores which company offers the better balance of growth and financial stability for your portfolio.

The case for Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial provides retirement solutions and insurance products to individuals and institutional clients. The company manages nearly $385 billion in assets and administration, serving approximately 20,000 retirement plans across the United States. It focuses on retirement savers, employers, and nonprofit organizations within the insurance stocks category.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $20 billion, representing a growth rate of roughly 12% compared to the previous year. However, the company reported a net loss of approximately $366 million during this period, which is a significant decline from the previous year. This net loss follows a period of higher net income, reflecting the volatility often seen in the financial services sector.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.8x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, where a lower number usually suggests less financial leverage. The current ratio, which measures a firm's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, was approximately 2.8x. Free cash flow, or the cash left after paying for capital expenditures, was nearly $2.0 billion for the fiscal year.

The case for F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life focuses on providing fixed annuities, life insurance, and institutional products like pension risk transfers. The company manages approximately $57.6 billion in assets and serves close to 778,000 policyholders. It targets retail customers looking for retirement stability and institutional clients seeking to manage long-term pension liabilities.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $5.7 billion, which was about flat compared to last year. Unlike its peer, it maintained a positive net margin of approximately 4.6%, resulting in net income of about $265.0 million. This performance suggests a more consistent ability to turn revenue into profit during the recent fiscal cycle.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the company had a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.5x. This indicates that for every dollar of equity, the firm carries about $0.50 in total debt. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $4.7 billion, providing the company with significant liquidity to fund its operations and potential growth initiatives.

Risk profile comparison

Corebridge Financial faces risks from fluctuating interest rates, which can reduce the fair value of its liabilities and investment income. The company also deals with counterparty credit risk, where the failure of a reinsurer or derivative partner could lead to losses. Furthermore, it relies heavily on third-party managers like Blackstone and BlackRock for its investment portfolio. Cybersecurity remains a constant threat, as legacy systems may be vulnerable to data breaches or operational disruptions.

F&G Annuities & Life is sensitive to its financial strength ratings, as a downgrade could increase its cost of capital and hurt sales relationships. Like its competitor, it relies heavily on Blackstone for asset management, with limited ability to switch managers quickly. The company also faces interest rate risk, which could lead to customers withdrawing funds if market rates rise too rapidly. Past security incidents, such as a vendor data breach in 2023, highlight the ongoing risk of cybersecurity threats to its operations.

Valuation comparison

Corebridge Financial trades at a lower multiple of future earnings, while F&G Annuities & Life offers a much lower price-to-sales ratio relative to its annual revenue.

Metric Corebridge Financial F&G Annuities & Life Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 5.7x 7.2x 16.6x P/S ratio 4.4x 0.7x n/a

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Over the last five years, as of June 23, F&G Annuities has returned more than 80% on a total return basis, compared to about 65% for Corebridge. Both are strong performances, though they lag the S&P 500’s more than 90% gain during that time. And while historical data can be helpful, past results don’t guarantee future performance.

Financial companies like these can be good additions to a portfolio if you’re looking for income, diversity, and stability. F&G, for example, pays a 3.7% annual dividend yield, compared to 3.5% for Corebridge.

Despite its higher forward P/E, I like F&G in this matchup because of its more attractive debt profile and free cash flow. F&G also benefits from its close institutional relationship with Fidelity National Financial, which holds an approximately 70% ownership stake in F&G after a partial spinoff in 2022. That large institutional backing provides managerial stability and financial backing, and makes up for F&G’s smaller asset size compared to Corebridge.

Investors in these companies should continue to monitor macroeconomic indicators such as inflation and interest rates, as both of these financial companies are susceptible to headwinds.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock and Blackstone. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.