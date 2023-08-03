Corebridge Financial To Sell Laya Healthcare To AXA For EUR 650 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), on Thursday, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary, Laya Healthcare Ltd., to AXA for a total consideration of €650 million in cash.

The sale of laya healthcare is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Peter Zaffino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of majority shareholder American International Group (AIG), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corebridge, said: "This divestiture allows Corebridge to streamline its portfolio and focus on core Life & Retirement products and solutions in the United States. AXA is an excellent owner for laya healthcare, with a global platform that will enable the business to continue to build on the success of its highly regarded member-centric approach to health insurance."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and A&L Goodbody LLP acted as legal counsel to Corebridge.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.