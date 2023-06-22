Corebridge Financial To Buy Back $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG), Tuesday announced that it agreed with American International Group, Inc. or AIG and with an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. to buy back $200 million worth of shares.

The purchase price stands at $16.41 per share.

The buyback program is expected to close on June 23.

According to the terms of the agreement, 90.1 percent will be repurchased from AIG and around 9.9 percent will be repurchased from Blackstone.

In premarket, shares of Corebridge are trading at $16.49 up by 0.49% or $0.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

