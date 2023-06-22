News & Insights

Markets
CRBG

Corebridge Financial To Buy Back $200 Mln Of Shares

June 22, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG), Tuesday announced that it agreed with American International Group, Inc. or AIG and with an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. to buy back $200 million worth of shares.

The purchase price stands at $16.41 per share.

The buyback program is expected to close on June 23.

According to the terms of the agreement, 90.1 percent will be repurchased from AIG and around 9.9 percent will be repurchased from Blackstone.

In premarket, shares of Corebridge are trading at $16.49 up by 0.49% or $0.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.