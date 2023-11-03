Corebridge Financial Q3 Net Drops

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Financial services company Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) Friday reported net income of $2.101 billion or $3.28 per share for the third quarter, lower than $2.406 billion or $3.72 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in realized gains.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating income was $675 million or $1.05 per share, compared with $527 million or $0.82 per share last year.

Total revenues decreased to to $4.081 billion from $4.439 billion in the previous year.

Net investment income, however, increased to $2.657 billion from $2.160 billion last year.

Net investment income on an adjusted pre-tax operating income (APTOI basis) was $2.456 billion compared with $2.031 billion a year ago.

