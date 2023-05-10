Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Corebridge Financial, Inc. said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=30).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial, Inc.. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 79.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.27%, an increase of 24.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 164,048K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial, Inc. is 25.26. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 50.38% from its latest reported closing price of 16.80.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial, Inc. is 19,494MM, a decrease of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 63,855K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,048K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,832K shares, representing an increase of 38.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 63.29% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,753K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,426K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 5,021K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

