COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $CRBG Reports Quarterly Earnings

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL ($CRBG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, beating estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $5,016,000,000, missing estimates of $5,892,430,095 by $-876,430,095.

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CRBG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 156,956,256 shares for an estimated $4,918,312,158.

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

