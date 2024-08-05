Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.50, changing hands as low as $23.97 per share. Corebridge Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRBG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.40 per share, with $34.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.90.

