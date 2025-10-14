Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.48, changing hands as high as $32.86 per share. Corebridge Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRBG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.69 per share, with $36.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.48.

