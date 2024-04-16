Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Price Target Increased by 7.20% to 31.62

The average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) has been revised to 31.62 / share. This is an increase of 7.20% from the prior estimate of 29.50 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.94% from the latest reported closing price of 26.81 / share.

Corebridge Financial Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 14, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $26.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.34%, the lowest has been 3.24%, and the highest has been 14.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.96 (n=72).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 31.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.26%, an increase of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.57% to 355,197K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 3.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 61,962K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,782K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,916K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 4.31% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 28,602K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,862K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,690K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,731K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,113K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,235K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 0.75% over the last quarter.

