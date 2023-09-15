Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.76, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 5.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Corebridge Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.14 billion, up 19.28% from the prior-year quarter.

CRBG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $22.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.64% and +22.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Corebridge Financial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Corebridge Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.96.

Meanwhile, CRBG's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.