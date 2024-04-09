News & Insights

Corebridge Financial Concludes Sale Of UK Life Insurance Business To Aviva Plc

(RTTNews) - Texas-based Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG), a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States on Tuesday announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its UK life insurance business operating as AIG Life Limited to Aviva plc.

The transaction would allow the company to focus on Life & Retirement products and solutions in the United States.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to Corebridge.

Aviva's acquisition of AIG Life UK was announced in September 2023.

