Corebridge Financial call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Corebridge (CRBG) Financial with 2,637 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 38.59%. Dec-24 33 calls and Nov-24 32 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on November 4th.
