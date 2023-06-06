News & Insights

Corebridge drops as AIG looks to sell down stake

June 06, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Shares of retirement services provider Corebridge Financial CRBG.N fell more than 6% on Tuesday as parent American International Group Inc AIG.N looks to sell down its controlling stake.

Insurance giant AIG will sell 65 million shares, or about 10% of its total Corebridge holding, which is valued at nearly $1.1 billion.

The share sale will reduce AIG's Corebridge stake to about 67%, with private equity firm Blackstone Inc BX.N retaining its 9.9% holding, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Corebridge's shares were last trading at $16.96, down 4.1%.

Corebridge was formed in 2021 when AIG spun off its life and retirement business and sold a portion of the company to Blackstone for $2.2 billion.

AIG took Corebridge public in September last year, in a share offering that raised $1.7 billion at $21 per share.

Last month, AIG said it had postponed a secondary share sale due to heightened market volatility fueled by the banking crisis.

