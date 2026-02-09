Corebridge (CRBG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) reported $6.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.06 billion, representing a surprise of +25.3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Premiums : $2.6 billion versus $1.3 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +128.3% change.

: $2.6 billion versus $1.3 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +128.3% change. Total Corebridge- Advisory fee and other income : $99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.9%.

: $99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.9%. Policy fees : $610 million compared to the $620.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.

: $610 million compared to the $620.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year. Total Corebridge- Net investment income : $3.03 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $3.03 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenue- Life Insurance : $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenue- Individual Retirement : $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Revenue- Corporate & Other : $16 million versus $38.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.8% change.

: $16 million versus $38.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.8% change. Revenue- Individual Retirement- Premiums : $29 million compared to the $26.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.

: $29 million compared to the $26.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. Revenue- Individual Retirement- Policy fees : $87 million versus $84.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56.7% change.

: $87 million versus $84.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56.7% change. Revenue- Individual Retirement- Net investment income : $1.55 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $1.55 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenue- Group Retirement- Premiums : $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenue- Group Retirement- Policy fees: $114 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how Corebridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Corebridge have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

