Corebridge (CRBG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) reported $4.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +0.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corebridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Premiums : $889 million versus $1.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $889 million versus $1.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Policy fees : $720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $727.54 million.

: $720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $727.54 million. Total Corebridge- Net investment income : $2.91 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.91 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total Corebridge- Advisory fee and other income : $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $219.68 million.

: $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $219.68 million. Revenue- Institutional Markets : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Corporate & Other : $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.83 million.

: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.83 million. Revenue- Individual Retirement-Premiums : $27 million versus $33.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $27 million versus $33.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Individual Retirement-Policy fees : $198 million compared to the $199.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $198 million compared to the $199.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Individual Retirement-Net investment income : $1.49 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.49 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Individual Retirement-Advisory fee and other income : $110 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.16 million.

: $110 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.16 million. Revenue- Group Retirement - Premiums : $4 million compared to the $4.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4 million compared to the $4.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Group Retirement - Policy fees: $108 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.38 million.

Shares of Corebridge have returned +19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.