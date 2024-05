(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) shares are spiking more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after American International Group (AIG) agreed to sell 20 percent stake in Corebridge to Nippon Life Insurance for $3.8 billion.

Currently, shares are at $33.85, up 12.22 percent from the previous close of $30.16 on a volume of 6,380,293.

