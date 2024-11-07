Corebridge 30M share Spot Secondary priced at $31.20

The deal priced at low end of $31.20-$31.85 range and below last closing price of $31.85. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRBG:
- Corebridge announces offering of 30M shares of common stock for holder AIG
- Corebridge Financial Reports Q3 2024 Results
- Corebridge price target raised to $34 from $31 at Morgan Stanley
- Corebridge price target raised to $36 from $34 at Barclays
- Corebridge reports Q3 operating EPS $1.38, consensus $1.26
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.