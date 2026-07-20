Core Stock Down 39% in 6 Months: Should You Hold or Sell Now?

Over the past six months, Core Laboratories CLB significantly underperformed both its sub-industry and the broader sector. While CLB’s shares declined 38.8%, the oil and gas field services sub-industry (ZSI131M) gained 14.9%, and the broader oil and energy sector (ZS12M) advanced 19.2%. This sharp divergence highlights CLB's substantial underperformance relative to both its direct industry peers and the broader energy market during the period.

Analyzing 6-Month Stock Performance



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The pronounced drop in the share price raises an important investment question: Is the recent weakness creating a value opportunity, or does it point to underlying fundamentals that warrant caution?

Before examining the reasons behind the recent weakness, it is important to understand Core Laboratories' business. CLB is a leading provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services to the global oil and gas industry. The company assists exploration and production companies in evaluating hydrocarbon reservoirs, optimizing well performance and enhancing oil and gas recovery through advanced laboratory analysis, proprietary technologies, and specialized products.

Operating in more than 50 countries, CLB primarily serves international and offshore markets through two business segments: Reservoir Description, which analyzes rock, fluid and reservoir samples to help customers maximize reservoir value and Production Enhancement, which provides perforating systems, completion diagnostics and other technologies designed to improve well productivity.

Why Is CLB Stock Under Pressure?

Soft North American Activity: Core Laboratories expects U.S. land completion activity to remain below prior-year levels, with only modest improvement driven mainly by small and mid-sized operators. Since Production Enhancement has meaningful exposure to completion markets, weaker customer spending in North America could continue limiting revenue growth even if international activity gradually improves.

Middle East Conflict Hurts Operations: CLB faced significant operational disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East, including client office closures, delayed projects, suspended field access and interruptions to hydrocarbon transportation. These issues reduced activity across Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement services, forcing the company to lower its revenue and earnings expectations. Since management acknowledged that the situation remains volatile, investors continue to face elevated uncertainty regarding near-term operating performance.

Geopolitical Risks Persist: Beyond the Middle East, CLB also highlighted ongoing geopolitical issues in Russia and Ukraine that continue to reduce demand for crude assay services while creating operational inefficiencies across its laboratory network. Because many of the company's specialized laboratory services depend on predictable international trade flows and customer activity, prolonged geopolitical instability could continue weighing on revenue generation.

Rising Costs Weigh on Profitability: Core Laboratories’management acknowledged ongoing inflationary pressure from higher raw material costs and logistics expenses, with some increases absorbed rather than passed on to customers. In addition, tariffs and supply-chain volatility continue to raise costs for imported materials used in Production Enhancement products. Persistent cost inflation could further pressure margins if customer demand remains soft or pricing power weakens.

Margins Under Pressure: CLB experienced meaningful profitability pressure across both business segments. Reservoir Description generated only a 6% adjusted operating margin, while Production Enhancement reported a 5% margin after project delays, lower completion activity and shipment disruptions during the first quarter of 2026. The deterioration across both divisions indicates that fixed-cost absorption weakened significantly, limiting the company's ability to protect profitability during periods of lower customer demand.

Earnings Estimates Point to Weak Near-Term Growth: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Core Laboratories' 2026 earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, implying a 29.33% year-over-year decline, indicating expectations of continued operational and macroeconomic headwinds. The sharp decline expected for 2026 highlights the challenges Core Laboratories faces in restoring profitability amid geopolitical uncertainty, volatile customer spending and a softer North American activity environment.



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Final Words: Avoid CLB Stock

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company faces multiple near-term challenges, including weak North American completion activity, geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine, and persistent inflationary and supply-chain pressures that continue to weigh on operations and profitability. Profit margins have weakened across both business segments due to lower customer activity, project delays and shipment disruptions, while rising costs have further limited earnings potential.

In addition, earnings estimates point to a sharp decline in 2026, reflecting continued macroeconomic and operational headwinds, with only a gradual recovery expected thereafter. Unless the company shows improved financial results and greater operational stability, investors may be better off exploring other opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider some better-ranked stocks, such as Par Pacific PARR, Cheniere Energy LNG, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Delek US Holdings DK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific is valued at 3.82 billion. It is a diversified energy company that owns and operates petroleum refineries, logistics assets and retail fuel businesses across the United States. Par Pacific focuses on refining, transporting and marketing fuel products while serving regional markets with reliable energy solutions.

Cheniere Energy is valued at $55.03 billion. It is a leading U.S. producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), supplying energy to customers across more than 40 international markets. Cheniere Energy operates major LNG export terminals in Louisiana and Texas and focuses on providing reliable, lower-carbon energy solutions

Delek US Holdings is valued at $3.88 billion. It is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in petroleum refining, renewable fuels, asphalt production and logistics operations. Delek US Holdings operates multiple refineries in the United States and is committed to delivering safe, reliable energy while investing in cleaner energy initiatives.

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Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.