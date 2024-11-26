Core Scientific's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CORZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Core Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $262,518, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,140,693.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $25.0 for Core Scientific over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Core Scientific stands at 8703.14, with a total volume reaching 10,523.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Core Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $15.00 $210.1K 20.6K 1.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.85 $15.00 $209.7K 20.6K 586 CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.45 $0.4 $0.4 $16.00 $200.4K 1.5K 5.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.7 $20.00 $102.9K 3.0K 220 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.95 $2.85 $2.85 $21.00 $73.8K 472 13

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Core Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Core Scientific With a trading volume of 3,603,883, the price of CORZ is up by 0.52%, reaching $18.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 105 days from now. Expert Opinions on Core Scientific

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Core Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $19. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $19. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Core Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

