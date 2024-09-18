Core Scientific's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $118,254 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $383,699.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $12.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Core Scientific options trades today is 15300.33 with a total volume of 22,605.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Core Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.9 $2.9 $10.00 $95.1K 15.9K 338 CORZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $5.00 $87.5K 12.2K 125 CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.7 $0.4 $0.4 $10.00 $78.1K 1 2.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.45 $0.4 $0.45 $12.00 $60.4K 55.6K 9.6K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.5 $2.55 $11.00 $48.4K 2.1K 194

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Core Scientific's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,398,657, with CORZ's price up by 4.66%, positioned at $12.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.666666666666668.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $16. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $17. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

