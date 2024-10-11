Core Scientific's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $86,963 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,285,860.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $15.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Core Scientific stands at 8867.88, with a total volume reaching 35,501.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Core Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.2 $1.1 $1.1 $12.00 $173.4K 4.6K 1.5K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $9.00 $143.4K 3.8K 352 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $12.00 $118.7K 4.6K 3.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $5.00 $114.0K 8.9K 1 CORZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.95 $0.8 $0.9 $12.00 $71.2K 11.1K 1.6K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Core Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,320,762, the CORZ's price is up by 4.64%, now at $12.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Core Scientific with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

