Core Scientific Stock Up 45% in a Year as $38.5 Million New Stake Signals Conviction in Data Center Pivot

Oasis Management initiated a 2,643,729-share stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $38.49 million due to the new purchase.

The Core Scientific stake represents 2.5% of 13F AUM.

On February 12, 2026, Oasis Management Co Ltd. disclosed a new position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), acquiring 2,643,729 shares worth $38.49 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Oasis Management Co Ltd. reported acquiring 2,643,729 shares of Core Scientific as a new position. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $38.49 million, which accounts for both the purchase and the stock’s price movement during the period.

What else to know

This new position in Core Scientific equates to approximately 2.5% of Oasis Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE: MTN: $245.84 million (37.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: HUT: $106.01 million (16.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:CORZ: $38.49 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: VNET: $29.18 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: STRS: $27.42 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: RBA: $18.85 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Core Scientific shares were priced at $17.48, up 44.6% over the preceding year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 31.68 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $17.48 Market Capitalization $5.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $334.18 million Net Income (TTM) ($768.31 million)

Company snapshot

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining, blockchain infrastructure, and colocation services, with revenue streams from mining digital assets and hosting services for third-party clients.

The company operates a dual business model, generating income through proprietary mining operations and by offering large-scale hosting and equipment sales to institutional customers.

Primary customers include institutional miners and enterprises seeking blockchain-based infrastructure and hosting solutions in North America.

Core Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining in North America, operating both proprietary mining facilities and offering hosting services to institutional clients. The company's strategy leverages large-scale data centers and advanced technology platforms to deliver reliable mining and colocation solutions. This dual approach positions Core Scientific to capture value from both direct digital asset production and recurring service revenues in the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

With Core Scientific in the middle of a transformation that could redefine how investors value the business, this move seemingly reinforces a broader thesis around infrastructure, not just crypto.



In its third quarter, revenue totaled $81.1 million, down from a year earlier, but the composition tells the story. High-density colocation revenue climbed to $15.0 million from $10.3 million, while self-mining revenue fell amid a sharp drop in bitcoin production. Gross profit turned positive at $3.9 million compared to a loss last year, and net loss narrowed significantly to $146.7 million.



The portfolio context is key. With large allocations to Vail Resorts and Hut 8, this position fits a pattern of concentrated bets tied to hard assets and digital infrastructure themes. At roughly 2.5% of reportable AUM, it is meaningful but not dominant.



Long-term investors should watch the mix shift toward colocation and capital intensity. If execution follows the strategy, this is less a bitcoin proxy and more a data center transition story.

Should you buy stock in Core Scientific right now?

Before you buy stock in Core Scientific, consider this:

