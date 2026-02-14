Core Scientific Stock Up 45% This Past Year: Fund Lifts Stake Despite Volatility and $147 Million Q3 Loss

Key Points

Helix Partners Management increased its Core Scientific stake by 350,000 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $6.10 million based on average fourth-quarter pricing.

Despite the buy, the Core Scientific position's reported value fell by $12.65 million in the quarter, reflecting both additional purchases and stock price changes.

Post-trade, Helix Partners Management LP held 5,600,000 Core Scientific shares valued at $81.54 million.

The Core Scientific stake now makes up 27.41% of the fund's reportable AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Core Scientific ›

Helix Partners Management bought 350,000 additional shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.10 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Helix Partners Management LP increased its position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by 350,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for these incremental purchases was $6.10 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The reported Core Scientific position’s value declined by $12.65 million, a change reflecting both additional purchases and stock price changes.

What else to know

This was a net purchase; Core Scientific now accounts for 27.41% of Helix Partners Management LP’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CORZ: $81.54 million (27.41% of AUM) NYSE: GNL: $30.96 million (19.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: SATS: $26.09 million (16.1% of AUM) NYSE: CNK: $6.97 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE: PDM: $5.21 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Core Scientific were priced at $17.48, up 44.6% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 31.68 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $334.18 million Net Income (TTM) ($768.31 million) Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $17.48 One-Year Price Change 44.58%

Company snapshot

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining, blockchain infrastructure, and colocation services, generating revenue from both proprietary mining operations and hosting solutions for third-party clients.

The company operates a dual business model, earning income through direct digital asset mining as well as recurring fees from hosting and equipment sales to institutional miners.

Primary customers include large-scale digital asset miners and enterprises seeking secure, scalable blockchain infrastructure solutions across North America.

Core Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of digital asset mining and blockchain infrastructure services, operating at scale across North America. The company leverages advanced data center facilities and proprietary software to optimize mining efficiency and offer robust hosting solutions for institutional clients. Its integrated approach and focus on technology-driven operations position it as a significant player in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Portfolio concentration tells you what a manager truly believes, and when a position takes up 27.4% of assets, even amid a volatile quarter, that signals conviction.



Core Scientific generated $81.1 million in third-quarter revenue, with high-density colocation revenue rising to $15.0 million from $10.3 million a year earlier, even as total revenue declined year over year from $95.4 million. Gross profit improved to $3.9 million versus a loss last year, though the company still posted a $146.7 million net loss, largely tied to noncash fair value adjustments, but liquidity stood at $694.8 million, including $453.4 million in cash and $241.4 million in bitcoin.



The bet here is less about bitcoin volatility and more about the pivot. Management is converting facilities toward high-density colocation tied to AI workloads, and $196.4 million of capital expenditures were funded by CoreWeave under existing agreements.



Compared with smaller allocations to GNL or SATS, this holding dominates the risk profile. Long-term investors should watch colocation revenue growth, capital intensity, and the pending CoreWeave transaction. If execution sticks, this becomes infrastructure with optionality. If not, concentration cuts both ways.

Should you buy stock in Core Scientific right now?

Before you buy stock in Core Scientific, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Core Scientific wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Synchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.