Core Scientific Stock Is Up 17% This Past Year, but One Fund Just Disclosed a $9 Million Exit

Key Points

Pier Capital sold 504,958 shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter.

The shares were worth $9.06 million as of the last-disclosed position value.

The position was previously 1.4% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Core Scientific ›

On February 3, Pier Capital reported selling all 504,958 shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $9.06 million transaction.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 3, Pier Capital sold all 504,958 shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter. The fund’s quarter-end Core Scientific position dropped by $9.06 million.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:MIR: $16.80 million (2.7% of AUM)

NYSE:CWAN: $16.45 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE:HXL: $11.99 million (1.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ALHC: $10.80 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FULT: $10.50 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of February 6, shares of Core Scientific were priced at $14.82, up 17% over the past year and slightly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of February 2) $14.82 Market Capitalization $4.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $334.18 million Net Income (TTM) ($768.31 million)

Company snapshot

Core Scientific operates digital asset mining facilities and provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and colocation services in North America.

The company generates revenue primarily through self-mining of digital assets and hosting services for large-scale blockchain miners, leveraging owned and operated datacenter infrastructure.

It targets institutional clients and enterprise-scale miners seeking secure, high-performance blockchain processing and hosting capabilities.

Core Scientific is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services, operating at scale across North America. The company combines proprietary software, high-capacity datacenter operations, and a dual-revenue model focused on both self-mining and hosting for third-party clients. Its strategic focus on infrastructure optimization and blockchain technology positions it as a key player in the digital asset ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Core Scientific is in the middle of a pivot away from volatile self-mining toward high-density colocation, and that shift is showing up clearly in the numbers.



In the third quarter, revenue fell to $81.1 million from $95.4 million a year earlier, driven by a sharp drop in self-mining activity. Bitcoin mined fell 55% year over year, partially offset by higher prices, while hosted mining revenue was cut nearly in half. The bright spot was colocation, where revenue rose to $15.0 million from $10.3 million as new capacity came online.



That progress came at a cost. Capital expenditures reached $244.5 million during the quarter, largely tied to infrastructure buildouts, while adjusted EBITDA slipped to a $2.4 million loss. Liquidity remains substantial at roughly $695 million between cash and bitcoin holdings, but net losses were still $146.7 million for the quarter.



Against Pier Capital’s remaining holdings, which skew toward industrials and healthcare names with clearer cash flow profiles, the full exit reads as risk reduction rather than a timing call. Now, Core Scientific’s future hinges on executing a capital-intensive transformation, not on crypto price momentum alone.

Should you buy stock in Core Scientific right now?

Before you buy stock in Core Scientific, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Core Scientific wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hexcel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.