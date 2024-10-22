Core Scientific reports CoreWeave exercises option for additional infrastructure

Core Scientific (CORZ) announced that CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, has exercised its final option to contract for additional infrastructure pursuant to the terms provided as part of the previously announced 200 megawatt, or MW, hosting contract for high performance computing, or HPC, entered into with CoreWeave on June 3. Under the terms of announced option exercise, Core Scientific will modify infrastructure at one of its sites to deliver approximately 120 incremental MW of critical IT load to host CoreWeave’s Nvidia (NVDA) Graphics Processing Units, or GPUs. Site modifications associated with the latest option exercise are expected to begin in the second half of 2025, with operational status anticipated in the second half of 2026. This new 12-year HPC hosting contract will further expand Core Scientific’s exposure to contracted, multi-year, dollar-denominated revenue. The new contract with CoreWeave is expected to add approximately $2B in projected additional cumulative revenue over the hosting contract’s 12-year term to the $6.7B in projected cumulative revenue associated with previously announced contracts with CoreWeave, for a total of $8.7B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CORZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.