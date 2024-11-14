Core Scientific price target raised to $19 from $16 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Core Scientific (CORZ) to $19 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Core, like peers Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Riot Platforms (RIOT), missed market forecasts for revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 on network difficulty. However, recent refinancing provides dry powder for site optimization and the company is focused on expanding its portfolio via more power at existing sites and acquisition of new sites, including greenfields, the analyst tells investors. The re-rating in the sector drives the increase in the firm’s price target, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CORZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.