Core Scientific price target raised to $19 from $15 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Core Scientific (CORZ) to $19 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the positive impact of bitcoin approaching $100K while noting that even the higher cost producers are generating positive mining margins.
