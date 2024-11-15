Core Scientific price target raised to $19 from $15 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Core Scientific (CORZ) to $19 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the positive impact of bitcoin approaching $100K while noting that even the higher cost producers are generating positive mining margins.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CORZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.