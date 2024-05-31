Core Scientific Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $455,315 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $515,215.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $10.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Core Scientific options trades today is 6299.8 with a total volume of 32,052.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Core Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.0 $0.9 $1.0 $5.00 $325.3K 21.2K 5.6K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.45 $1.3 $1.31 $5.00 $106.0K 3.8K 3.3K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.45 $1.3 $1.3 $5.00 $65.0K 3.8K 2.5K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.8 $5.5 $5.5 $10.00 $55.0K 0 100 CORZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.3 $1.35 $5.00 $52.2K 3.8K 388

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Core Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Core Scientific Currently trading with a volume of 3,091,483, the CORZ's price is down by -3.27%, now at $4.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. What The Experts Say On Core Scientific

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from BTIG has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

