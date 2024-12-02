Core Scientific, Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Core Scientific (CORZ), Inc with 29,763 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 13 points to 81.70%. Jan-25 20 calls and Dec-24 17 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on March 12th.

