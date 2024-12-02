News & Insights

Core Scientific, Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

December 02, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Bullish option flow detected in Core Scientific (CORZ), Inc with 29,763 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 13 points to 81.70%. Jan-25 20 calls and Dec-24 17 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on March 12th.

