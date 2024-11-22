Core Scientific, Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Core Scientific (CORZ), Inc with 45,954 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 77.25%. Jan-26 10 puts and Jan-26 15 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.57. Earnings are expected on March 12th.

