Core Scientific, Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Core Scientific (CORZ), Inc with 25,305 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 14 points to 70.17%. Jan-25 15 calls and Nov-24 14 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on March 12th.

