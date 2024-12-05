Core Scientific earns 314 self-mined bitcoin in November

Core Scientific (CORZ) released unaudited production and operations updates for November. As of month-end, the company operated approximately 172,000 bitcoin miners in our data centers for both self-mining and hosting, representing a total energized hash rate of 20.3 EH/s.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.