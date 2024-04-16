Core Scientific (CORZ) Price Target Increased by 1987.82% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) has been revised to 6.88 / share. This is an increase of 1,987.82% from the prior estimate of 0.33 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 154.06% from the latest reported closing price of 2.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.12%, an increase of 4,267.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 165.90% to 7,370K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 3,076K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing an increase of 61.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 1,699.63% over the last quarter.

Pathstone Family Office holds 2,667K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 58.01% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,531K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services.

