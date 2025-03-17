Core Retail Growth Remains Firm Amid Tariff and Spending Uncertainty

US retail sales rebounded modestly in February, with overall figures rising 0.2% despite a downward revision in January. The latest data from the Commerce Department shows that while consumers are pulling back on discretionary spending—evidenced by a sharp decline in receipts at restaurants and bars—the core retail segment remains resilient. Economic uncertainty lingers as tariffs and federal job cuts weigh on sentiment, yet the data suggest a cautious recovery as online sales and health and personal care outlets report healthy gains.





However, beneath the mixed performance, the underlying trend in retail appears firm. Year-on-year, sales increased by 3.1% in February, boosted by a 2.4% jump in online receipts, even as traditional brick-and-mortar sectors like auto dealerships and clothing stores experienced declines. With consumer sentiment at a near 2½-year low in March, the challenge for retailers is to balance short-term softness in discretionary spending with the robust growth of essential retail segments.





Market Overview:





Retail sales edged up 0.2% in February despite a downward revision in January.



Online sales and health/personal care sectors provided significant support.



Discretionary segments, particularly restaurants and clothing, showed notable declines.



Key Points:



The rebound indicates that core consumer spending remains steady even amid softer discretionary activity.



Tariff pressures and federal spending cuts are contributing to cautious consumer behavior.



Revisions in January data underscore the volatility in seasonal retail performance.



Looking Ahead:



Continued moderate growth in core retail sales is expected if online trends persist.



Retailers will need to manage price pressures and adjust to lower discretionary spending.



Uncertainty over tariffs and fiscal policy could impact consumer confidence in the coming months.



Bull Case:



The 0.2% increase in retail sales for February demonstrates consumer resilience despite economic uncertainties, suggesting underlying strength in the economy.



The robust 3.1% year-over-year growth in overall retail sales indicates healthy consumer spending patterns that could support continued economic expansion.



Online sales jumped 2.4%, showing that consumers are adapting their shopping habits rather than cutting back entirely, which bodes well for retailers with strong digital presence.



Health and personal care outlets reported gains, suggesting that consumers continue to prioritize essential spending even while reducing discretionary purchases.



The ability of core retail segments to maintain growth despite headwinds from tariffs and federal job cuts demonstrates the fundamental strength of the U.S. consumer economy.



Bear Case:



The modest 0.2% increase in retail sales falls short of a strong recovery, especially considering the downward revision of January figures.



Sharp declines in receipts at restaurants, bars, and clothing stores signal that consumers are actively cutting back on discretionary spending, which could spread to other sectors.



Consumer sentiment hitting a near 2½-year low in March suggests that spending could weaken further in coming months as cautious behavior persists.



Ongoing economic uncertainties from tariffs and federal job cuts continue to weigh on consumer confidence, potentially limiting future retail growth.



The divergence between essential and non-essential retail segments indicates consumers are becoming more selective, which could lead to broader retail weakness if economic conditions deteriorate.



Despite the modest rebound, the outlook for US retail remains clouded by external pressures. While core sales are buoyed by robust online performance, the decline in discretionary sectors suggests that consumers are still cautious. This dual dynamic highlights the resilience of essential retail segments even as non-essential spending falters.Looking ahead, the balance between steady core growth and the pressures from tariffs and broader economic uncertainty will be crucial. Investors will watch closely for signs of a sustained recovery or further softening, as retailers adjust strategies to mitigate the impact of weaker discretionary spending and shifting consumer sentiment.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

