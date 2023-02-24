US Markets

Core PCE Runs Hot while Personal Spending Jumps More than Expected

February 24, 2023 — 08:44 am EST

Written by James Hyerczyk for FX Empire ->

Personal income increased $131.10 billion (0.6 percent) in January, according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Ahead of the report, traders were pricing in a 1.0% increase.

Disposable personal income increased $387.4 billion (2.0 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $312.5 billion (1.8 percent).

The PCE price index increased 0.6 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index also increased 0.6 percent. Traders were looking for the so-called Core PCE Index to rise 0.4%. On an annual basis, the Core PCE Index rose 4.4%.

