Core PCE Inflation Increased in September

Here we are at Halloween weekend, but we’ve definitely seen spookier markets of late. In fact, this morning’s data actually set pre-market activity more positive, even though it may be debatable regarding how much this should be the case. The Dow went from -80 points to +76 this morning, the S&P 500 melted up from -30 points to -10 and the Nasdaq moved from -150 points to -80.

What’s behind this move to the positive? September's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), of course. A higher month-over-month headline of +0.4% was 10 basis points (bps), with +0.6% Spending 20 bps higher than estimates. (Even though these exceeded expectations, it’s still half of June’s +1.2%.) Real Consumer Spending was also 10 bps hotter than expected, +0.3% month over month.

The main aspect of these relatively complex series of consumption numbers is the Deflator series, which wind their way up into different aspects of U.S. economic gauges. Month over month here, we see an in-line +0.3%, same as in August, with year-over-year coming in a tick lower than expected at +6.2%. These are some of the important inflation metrics that many people overlook — though they are important.

Core Deflator — stripping out volatile food and energy prices — reached +0.5%, in-line with expectations but only 10 bps off cycle highs in June. Year over year Core Deflator was up 20 bps to +5.1%, though still off cycle highs of +5.4% registered in February, which was the highest print since 1983. Headline Deflator year over year was +6.2%, 10 bps lower than expected.

What does all this mean? Inflation is still high. Is it desperately high where the Fed’s methods have been unable to touch them? Not necessarily. For one thing, these PCE figures take a lot into account. These levels work their way through the economy over time, and thus are among the last to show results of inflation-fighting measures. That there is some semblance of progress from taut inflationary highs should, ultimately, be encouraging.

We also had a large batch of Q3c earnings results come through this morning, but only have time for a quick peek: ExxonMobil ( XOM ) was mixed in its Q3 report this morning, handily beating earnings to $4.45 per share from $3.88 consensus (and well ahead of the $1.58 posted in the year-ago quarter). Revenues of $112.07 billion was -2.71% below the Zacks consensus, but far surpassing the $73.70 billion from the previous year’s quarter. Yet shares are +2% in today’s pre-market.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.